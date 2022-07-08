The GSSE 2023 Volunteering Programme was launched on Friday morning at an event hosted by the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta and which was also attended by Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Research, Innovation and Youth and a number of other guests.

Welcoming those present was Local Organising Committee chairman Mark Cutajar who started off by congratulating the results achieved by Maltese tennis players Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese who brought a silver medal to Malta from their participation at the Mediterranean Games.

He said that this success augurs well and serves as a motivation for other athletes to continue their commitment to preparing for these Games.

Cutajar went on to explain that recent statistics on volunteer engagement show that this is not an easy task, however, there has been a lot of background work with several entities both from a government side as well as other private entities to assist in attracting volunteers from all sectors of society.

“This will also bring about more awareness of the Games and eventual support throughout the event,” Cutajar said.

