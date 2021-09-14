The Malta Gymnastics Federation announced that a group of seven coaches have just returned from a three-day coaches’ course organised by the European Gymnastics in Frankfurt, Germany between September 3-5.

The course was conducted by Donatella Sacchi – WTC/FIG president and Enrico Casella who is the WAG National Technical Director of the Italian Gymnastics Federation. He is also Vanessa Ferrari’s coach who won the silver medal in the Floor exercise event final in Tokyo Olympics.

The course content consisted of the new code of points for coaches and how to best train the Junior gymnasts by organising a programme of elements, methodology, physical preparation, and strategies prior to a major competition.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta