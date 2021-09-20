The Malta Gymnastics Federation hosted the fifteenth coaching certificate course in Artistic Gymnastics (Level 1) between September 13 and 19.

A total of 30 new gymnastics coaches took part in this course which was conducted by Juleanne Vassallo who is a PE teacher, a part-time lecturer at the UOM and a gymnastics coach with Chun Gymnastics.

The course’s structure was divided into theoretical lectures, group discussions, analysing videos, and practical sessions.

Candidates acquired knowledge on the principles of training gymnastics, biomechanics of gymnastics, gym safety, lesson planning, and class management.

