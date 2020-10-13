Malta Gymnastics Federation president Roberto De Santis expressed his gratitude to the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique for their financial assistance towards the sport on our islands during these difficult times.

De Santis said in a statement that the world governing body has allocated 10,000 Swiss francs that will be donated to Maltese Gymnastic clubs who are facing some rough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

