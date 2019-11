The Malta Gymnastics Federation recently organized successfully its National Championships.

In the higher level FIG categories, Leah Barber, of GymStars Gymnastics Club was the only competitor in the FIG Senior category, thus gaining good results and winning the category.

In the FIG Junior category, Ella Borg, from GymStars Gymnastics Club, gained produced a strong showing in the FIG Junior Category to place on top.

In a statement, the Malta Gymnastics Association said: “We would like to congratulate individual apparatus winners on Vault, Uneven Bar, Beam and Floor in each category and age group.

“We would also like to thank our sponsor, the Wembley Store for our gifts to the judges.”

Overall Results

Grade 1 (10-12 yrs): 1. Philippa Busuttil (GymStars); 2. Rihanna Fishley Sullivan (GymStars); 3. Elena Bondin (GymStars).

Grade 2 (14+ yrs): 1. Jody Galea (Acrobatic Jumpers).

Grade 3 (8 - 9 yrs): 1. Sophie St John (GymStars).

Grade 3 (10 - 11 yrs): 1. Lyana Curmi Inguanez (GymStars); 2. Faith Cassar (GymStars).

Grade 3 (12 - 13 yrs): 1. Matthea Grech (Chun Gymnastics); 2. Kaya Leonardi (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Valentina Briffa (Acrobatic Jumpers).

Grade 3 (14+ yrs): 1. Amber Mifsud (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Alison Pizzuto (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Megan Micallef (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 4 (10 - 11 yrs): 1. Amy Vella (Chun Gymnastics); 2. Elisa Ellul (GymStars) 3. Angelica Abela (GymStars).

Grade 4 (12 - 13 yrs): 1. Martina Caruana (Chun Gymnastics); 2. Alexandra Busuttil (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Emma Vella (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 5 (6 - 7 yrs) 1. Janet Galea (GymStars); 2. Julia Galea (GymStars); 3. Abigail Fraser (GymStars).

Grade 5 (8 - 9 yrs): 1. Milla McKenna (GymStars); 2. - Krysta Baldacchino (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Riley Goodenough (GymStars).

Grade 5 (10 - 11 yrs): 1. Martina Briffa (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Federica Bencini (Chun Gymnastics) 3. Arina Vasileva (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 5 (12 - 13 yrs): 1. Elisa Schembri (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Katie Rose Vella (Chun Gymnastics) 3. Sam Casey (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 5 (14+ yrs): 1. Maria Nicole Pace (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Adele Mercieca (Acrobatic Jumpers); 3. Kaya Spencer (SportMalta).

Grade 6 (6 - 7 yrs): 1. Carla Azzopardi (Chun Gymnastics); 2. Milene Scicluna (GymStars); 3. Amy Galea (SportMalta).

Grade 6 (8 - 9 yrs) 1. Mariah Scicluna (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Martina Montebello Caruana (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Louisa Fsadni (GymStars).

Grade 6 (10 - 11 yrs): 1. Amber Caruana (Chun Gymnastics); 2. Giulia Lapira (Acrobatic Jumpers); 3. Julia Nicole Chetcuti (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 6 (12 - 13 yrs): 1. Celine Fenech (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Mia Rolfe (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Mattea Micallef (Chun Gymnastics).

Grade 6 (14+ yrs): 1. Zaida Pace (Acrobatic Jumpers); 2. Andrea Micallef (Chun Gymnastics); 3. Hazel Zammit (Chun Gymnastics).