The Malta Handball Association appointed a new management board for the next four years during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday.

During the meeting, chaired by MHA president Paul Zammit, it was announced that the local governing body feels that these modern and challenging times, the new administration had to amend and upgrade its current method of organisation to help push the growth of handball in Malta.

