The Malta Handball Association announced that 2020-21 season, which was due to start this weekend, has now been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19.

The governing body last week announced that it had planned out a new league format to kick off the official handball season. It also added that a rigorous “Back to Handall Covid Protocol” was put in place for the safety of all concerned based on the guidelines from the local Health Authorities, SportMalta and the International/European Handball Federations.

However, in a statement published on Friday night, the MHA has decided to postpone the start of the competitions to a later date due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Malta.

“In a council meeting held this evening the Malta Handball Association has taken the decision to postpone the start of competitions to a later date,” the MHA said in a statement.

“Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Malta the 2020/21 competitions will be postponed to a later date which will be communicated in due course.

“This decision has been taken together with the clubs in the interest of public health, with the wellbeing and safety of the players and all those involved in handball.”