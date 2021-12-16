The Malta men’s national team was handed a favourable draw for the 2022/2023 Nations League campaign as Devis Mangia’s side were pitted in a three-team group against San Marino and one between Cyprus or Estonia.

Cyprus and Estonia will face each other in a two-legged play-out in March 2022 that will determine who will get promoted into League C and who will eventually drop into League D.

The seven teams in League D were split into two groups, one of four and the other of three.

Meanwhile, England, Italy and Germany were placed in the same group in the draw for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

Hungary will complete Group A3, the pick of the groups for the competition which will be played between June next year and June 2023.

The draw means England will renew acquaintances with two sides who they faced at this year’s European Championship — Gareth Southgate’s team defeated Germany 2-0 at Wembley in the last 16 before losing to Italy on penalties in the final.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.