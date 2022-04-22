Research conducted by Cable.co.uk, an organisation which exists specifically to help consumers compare the price of broadband internet, has revealed that Malta has the cheapest cost per megabit in Western Europe. The research, which examined the cost of broadband in 220 countries worldwide, found that consumers in Malta access broadband internet for €0.07 per megabit, 2 cents less than Andorra, Spain and Portugal which came next on the list. When considering the cost of internet access worldwide, in US Dollars, Malta places twelfth cheapest at $0.08 per megabit.

Harald Roesch, Chief Executive Officer at Melita Limited, said: “Our mission is to deliver communication products that rank top tier in Europe for value; the results of this research show that we have succeeded. This is the good news for Malta, which enjoys an excellent reputation for the quality and resilience of its telecommunications infrastructure. The investment which our industry, particularly Melita, has made to bring superfast internet to the whole country, together with the vibrant competition that exists between providers, continues to deliver quality services to customers at some of the best prices globally.”

When analysed on a cost per megabit basis in US dollars, the results showed several countries in Eastern Europe including Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, together with Singapore and Thailand, leading the list. The data for Western Europe, which compared prices in 29 countries and territories, showed that broadband internet is most expensive in Norway, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland.