The job vacancy rate in Malta during the second quarter of the year increased by 0.4 percentage points to 2.9%, the third sharpest increase in the EU, according to Eurostat.

The only growth rates found to be higher were those in Czechia (Czech Republic) and Latvia, the data showed. Malta was tied with Germany.

In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the second quarter was 2 per cent in industry and construction, and 2.6 per cent in services. In the EU28, the rate was 2.1 per cent in industry and construction, and 2.6 per cent in services.

Czechia (6.2%), Belgium and the Netherlands led the list, followed by Germany, Latvia, Austria and Malta (2.9%).

Earlier this year, JobsPlus head Clyde Caruana had told Times of Malta that Malta would need another 13,000 foreigners in 2019 if it is to maintain its economic growth.

Mr Caruana said the number of jobs created in Malta was spiralling, with 11,000 being added in 2016, 12,000 in 2017 and 13,000 last year. A further 13,000 jobs are expected to have been added by the end of this year.

At the end of 2018, there were 55,000 foreign workers on the island, up from 43,000 the previous year.