The Global Financial Services Awards have announced Momentum Pensions as the winner of the International Retirement Product category at this year’s ceremony.

Organised by the International Adviser publication, the event took place in London and saw hundreds of representatives from the international financial sector in attendance.

This marks the third year in a row that the company has won the flagship award in recognition for their industry-leading solutions and the International Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). As a UK-regulated scheme, the product is administered almost entirely by its Maltese business, in addition to its Maltese scheme.

The further recognition is as a clear reflection of the highly skilled and experienced workforce in Malta’s international pension sector, as well as the country’s position as a nation rich with financial services talent.

Momentum Pensions Group CEO Stewart Davies said: “I am delighted that Momentum Pensions has won the Global Financial Services Award for our International SIPP, after receiving the Retirement Provider of the Year in 2018.

“Our team in Malta, that has grown from five people in 2013 to nearly 40 individuals now, has worked hard to make our pension solution one of the best in the industry, and I am pleased that their skills and expertise have been recognised at an international level.”

He added: “In addition to the awards, we recently passed the £1 billion mark of assets under administration within our Maltese scheme, and now have over £2 billion under administration worldwide.

“Malta is well placed within the international financial markets and our leadership in the pensions sector continues to be recognised at home and abroad.”

In addition to the Global Financial Services Awards, the company gained further recognition for their International SIPP at the 2019 International Investment Awards, receiving a High Commendation for the same product.