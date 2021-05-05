Anthea Zammit, Miss Universe Malta 2021, has left Malta to represent our country in the Miss Universe Competition, which is the 69th edition of the event.

This is actually the 2020 edition but COVID has delayed it to May 2021.

The finals will be held on May 16 in Hollywood, Florida in the US.

Last year's winner was South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi.

Zammit will be competing with other contestants from 75 countries this year, down from the normal 95, as some countries decided not to participate due to the pandemic.

Zammit crowned to represent Malta last August.

Miss Universe Malta is directed by Alan J. Darmanin.

Once there, Zammit will be involved in various photoshoots, events, interviews etc, while respecting COVID-19 measures.

The Miss Universe Malta is broadcast live on TVM every year.

Anthea won the right to represent Malta last August when she competed against 25 other candidates, while she was representing the Maltese town of Żebbuġ.