Several low-lying places across the island flooded briefly on Monday afternoon when a forecasted storm hit the island at around 2pm.

According to the meteorological office, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected until 6pm.

Traffic was brought to a stand-still in some areas amid heavy rain. The Met Office said the weather conditions were due to a ridge of high pressure extending from Belarus to Libya moving easterly.

No rain is forecast for the coming days, although the islands are in for an overcast week.

The Civil Protection Department received calls for help in various sites, however, no major incidents were reported.