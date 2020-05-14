Malta is the only EU country where most people do not avoid certain places because of their sexuality, according to the largest ever international LGBTI survey.

Fifty-three per cent of the 800 Malta respondents said they would never avoid going to particular places, while 25 per cent never avoid holding their same-sex partner’s hands in public over fear of being assaulted.

Although this translates to only one in four people, it is the second highest number recorded by FRA’s (by the EU’s agency for fundamental rights) online survey.

In 12 countries 10% or less said they never avoid holding their partner’s hands in public. The highest number was recorded in Luxembourg (26%), followed by Malta.

With 140,000 respondents, the survey in the EU28 plus Serbia and North Macedonia is the largest ever to be conducted on hate crime and discrimination against LGBTI people.

Malta fared well on all fronts, but when for asked for comments, Miltos Pavlou, FRA’s project manager responsible for the survey, said authorities should not rest on their laurels.

What can Malta learn and what should it look out for?

Authorities “need to enforce laws against discrimination and hate crime and work with social partners and civil society to implement preventive and proactive measures, such as victim support programmes, third party reporting and exit programmes for hate group members and youth.”

Pavlou said it was also important to focus on young people in education as the survey showed that overall, LGBTI students aged 15 to 17 experienced more harassment than their older peers.

According to the EU-wide survey, while more LGBTI people are now open about who they are, fear, violence and discrimination remain high.

Two in five were harassed the year before the survey while one in three find it difficult to make ends meet.

The survey also looked into prejudice or intolerance against LGBTI people. In Ireland, Malta and Finland, over 70% perceived a decrease in intolerance over the past five years – in contrast, most respondents in Poland and France said that intolerance had increased (68% and 54%).

Respondents were meanwhile asked about violence: two thirds or more of respondents in France (73%) and Poland (66%) believe violence has increased, while 70% of those in Malta and 59% of those in Ireland said violence decreased over the past five years.

Malta’s numbers

47% often or always avoid holding hands with their same-sex partner, compared to the EU28’s 61%

27% were harassed the year before the survey. The EU28’s average is 38%

The lowest rates of physical or sexual attacks motivated by the victim being LGBTI were observed in Portugal (5%) and Malta (6%)

76% say prejudice and intolerance dropped in the last five years. It is 40% across the EU28

10% say prejudice and intolerance have risen compared to 36% in the EU28

83% believe their government effectively combats prejudice and intolerance against LGBTI people - the highest in the EU28

17% of students aged between 15 and 17 hide being LGBTI at school. This was the second lowest in the EU28

What did they say?

I came to live here because I did not feel comfortable living in Malta as a gay person… In Malta I have almost never felt comfortable saying that I am gay, even with my friends and family. I think Malta is making progress … but I feel much more comfortable in Denmark.

- Gay man, 31

When you go to a hospital or health centre with someone in an emergency, they always ask what relationship do you have with the person you are with ... my answer has always been the girlfriend or the fiancée... but they always write or refer to me as a friend.

- Lesbian woman, 32