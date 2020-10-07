MALTA 2
Nwoko 9; Caruana 90
GIBRALTAR 0
Devis Mangia picked up his first win as Malta coach as the national team edged past Gibraltar in an international friendly at the National Stadium.
A Kyrian Nwoko goal inside the first ten minutes of play and a late Triston Caruana strike were enough for the hosts to chalk up a morale-boosting win but not all was rosy for the Malta coach.
