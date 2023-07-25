Malta beat San Marino 59-51 on Tuesday to secure their first win in the fifth-ninth place Classification Group at the FIBA Under-16 European Championships Division C in Kosovo.

It was a game that saw both sides tussle for the win, with no clear winner throughout, in fact, the encounter had no less than seven lead changes.

San Marino led the boards by three but struggled through 26 turnovers and unnecessary fouls which helped Malta push further.

Sebastian Pace led the game in scoring on Tuesday as he put up 20 points in an inspired performance in which he looked confident to lead Malta’s attacks, also contributing five rebounds and four assists in 38.40 minutes on court. Kyle Deguara was the other double-digit scorer with 11 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Julien Dimech went close with nine points but grabbed an impressive 15 rebounds.

