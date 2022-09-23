Malta has had several bilateral meetings on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said this was in preparation for Malta’s seat on the United Nations Security Council as well as to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation both on a political and economic level.

“The advantage of this type of fora is to be able to meet, discuss and build important relationships with different countries that have an interest in Malta.

"It was a pleasure listening to the positive feedback and the enthusiasm that these colleagues share in terms of how they perceive Malta and the contribution our country can offer during its term on the Security Council," Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said.

According to the statement, Borg held meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Japan, India, China, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Ethiopia, Jordan, Palestine and Kirabiti. He also met with the American Ambassador to the United Nations, the General Secretaries of the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as the Swiss Secretary of State.