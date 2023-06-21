Team Malta has managed to keep hold of a prestigious fourth place in the European Athletics Team Championships. While Ireland, Austria, and Israel look set for promotion from the third tier, Malta has continued to lead the rest of the pack, gathering important points in various track and field events, and holding off the opposition of larger nations that have historically achieved prestigious results at international events.

The biggest points haul of the day for Malta was achieved by Gina Mcnamara, with an impressive performance in Silesia, claiming second place in the 800m women's race. The athlete, fresh from three gold medals at the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) 2023, ran in a personal best of 2:04.41, crossing the finish line just behind Louise Shanahan of Ireland (2:03.39) and ahead of Austria's Caroline Bredlinger (2:04.78).

Points were won in the men's 1500m race as well with a strong time by Jordan Gusman (3:46.49) as he finished fifth.