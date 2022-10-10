The Malta national team are set for high-profile start to their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as they host Italy on March 26 and then will face England at the National Stadium on June 16.

After Sunday’s draw, which pitted Malta in the same qualifying section with Italy and England in Group C, there was a huge expectation among the Maltese fans to see when Roberto Mancini’s Italian side and Gareth Southgate’s England will be making the trip to our islands to face the national team.

Representatives from the five teams in Group C, which also include North Macedonia and Ukraine, held talks on Sunday with UEFA to line up the programme of fixtures and after several hours of negotiations, the fixture schedule was published on Monday.

Malta will kick off its Group C commitments on March 23 when they travel to North Macedonia while on the same day, the two powerhouses in the group, Italy and England go head to head in the Italian peninsula.

