The Malta Weightlifting Association have been handed the organisation of a very prestigious event as they will host the Mediterranean Cup and the Malta International Open on October 7 and 8 at the Cottonera Sports Complex, the local governing body announced.

This competition will attract top athletes from Mediterranean countries, including Italy, France, Spain, Serbia, and Egypt among others, who will compete against local talent in a thrilling showcase of strength and skill.

One of the highlights of this event will be the team competition, featuring squads composed of three men and three women lifters from various nations.

Additionally, there will be an individual event whose standings will be based on rankings, adding to the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

