The European Aquatics has chosen Malta as the venue of the LEN Champions League Final Four tournament for the next three years after the continental body successfully concluded negotiations with the Aquatic Sport Association of Malta.

“European Aquatics is delighted to announce that the Men’s Water Polo Champions League Final Four competition will be hosted in 2024, 2025 and 2026 in Malta at the National Pool Complex,” the European body said in a statement.

“The bid from the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) satisfies all key European Aquatics requirements and has the full support of the Maltese government.

“Contested by the top teams from across Europe, the Champions League (which started in 1963 as the European Cup) is the continent’s most prestigious professional water polo club competition. The spectacular Final Four event provides an exciting climax to the water polo season, which runs from September to June, and all eyes will now be on Malta to see who is crowned the next European champions.”

