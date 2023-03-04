Top officials from Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain convened in Malta on Saturday in the hopes of presenting a united front when EU member states discuss a common migration policy next week.

Ministers and other high-level officials were greeted by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who is hosting the Med5 Summit at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Italian home affairs minister Matteo Piatendosi, Greek Migration minister Notis Mirarchi, Spanish Migration minister Fernando Grande Marklaska and Cypriot permanent Secretary Costas Constantinou are all at the summit.

Also in attendance is the director of EU border Agency Frontex and Sweden’s Migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. Sweden currently presides over the EU Council.

Camilleri emphasises strong repatriation policy

Speaking before the event, Camilleri emphasised the importance of member states being equipped to return failed asylum seekers to their home countries.

Return mechanisms, he said, were a “key pillar of a just migration policy” and he said he wanted to see Frontex do more to help member states repatriate people “who do not have the right to asylum”.

Byron Camilleri placed an emphasis on repatriating failed asylum seekers. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Calling the recent shipwreck off Calabria of a vessel carrying migrants an “eye-opener”, the minister said the aim of Saturday’s event was to be able to present the EU council of ministers with a “common position in the coming days.”

On February 26, a vessel carrying an estimated 200 migrants shipwrecked off Italy’s southern coast near Calabria. More than 60 people are believed to have drowned. Three men have been detained by Italian authorities in connection with the case.

Euractiv has reported that Italian authorities were warned about the vessel by Frontex but had not responded in time to prevent the tragedy.

What is the Med5?

The Med5 is an informal grouping of EU Mediterranean member states, established in 2020 in an effort to form a united front when negotiating for new EU migration and asylum rules.

Apart from pushing for greater cooperation with so-called countries of origin where migrants depart from, the group also pushes for greater solidarity among all EU member states in sharing responsibility for asylum seekers who reach Europe.

Despite Med5 efforts, there has been little progress in achieving a common EU migration policy. The closest thing to an agreement so far has been a ‘solidarity declaration’ presented last summer, providing for a voluntary solidarity contribution mechanism through which member states would agree to either relocate some asylum seekers or pay a financial contribution instead.

Camilleri acknowledged that the solidarity declaration was “very little” progress, but said he was hopeful that further talks would yield more tangible results.