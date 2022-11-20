The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) recently held its European Leadership Meeting in Malta, bringing together the executive directors of 24 European chapters to discuss the organisation’s legacy and future.

During their three-day stay, the charity’s regional leaders discussed impact strategies, priorities and innovations, organisational alignment, modernised fundraising, brand equity and its mission in its various guises around Europe.

The meeting was also attended by RMHC Global’s senior leadership, including chief operating officer Rodney Jordan, chief marketing and development officer Joanna Sabato, Europe Field Operations associate directors Gina Prendki and Torre Nelson and Donell Bullock, director of Europe and APMEA.

Jordan said: “In Malta, our European directors talked about regional trends, family-centred care and the ways in which we can turn insights into action while keeping up the momentum we have gathered so far. It was wonderful to have the time to connect with such talented, committed organisational leaders. I continue to appreciate the importance of building relationships across our entire global system. I was thankful to have yet another opportunity to do so.”

As part of the conference’s programme, RMHC Malta’s chair, Martin Xuereb and executive director, Tonio Axisa welcomed the RMHC Global team to the Malta Chapter’s Learning Centre in Qawra which hosts programmes and activities organised by partner organisations aimed at children and young people facing health, learning and lifestyle challenges. Representatives of some of RMHC Malta’s partners which benefit from the centre outlined their work with the guests.

RMHC Malta also facilitated the meeting attendees’ visit to some of the island’s cultural and historical sites.