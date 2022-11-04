After a year of trials and tribulations, Christmas comes to offer hope, cheer and light. And this year, it shines even brighter, with new attractions at the Malta Illuminated Trail.

This magical, after-dark adventure for all the family will once again be held at the Verdala Palace Gardens – which will be transformed into a magical wonderland with loads of new attractions, including an all-new Christmas Village.

The event – which will shine from November 25 till January 7 – will once again be held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. At the Malta Illuminated Trail – surrounded by the elegant charm of one of Malta’s most beautiful palaces – families can embark on a journey through a walkway featuring hundreds of new, larger-than-life lantern illuminated sculptures, light Installations, projections and much more.

Children and adults can enjoy spotting glittering structures like Santa’s Toy Shop, the North Pole, Sea Life, and the cutest family of pandas. And that is just a start. Walk through the enchanted forest, twinkling with thousands of fairy-lights. The trail will also include some incredible showstoppers and amazingly illuminated paths and irresistible selfie scenes – all combining to make priceless memories.

Grab your tickets and book your time slot at www.illuminatedtrailmalta.com.