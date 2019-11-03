For the third consecutive year, Malta organised the highest number of events per capita during EU Code Week from more than 70 participating countries. This was confirmed by the EU Code Week website scoreboard.

During the period October 5 to 20, schools, non-profit organisations, coding clubs and other organisations were invited to host activities centred on coding and computational thinking. The aim was to make digital skills and innovation come to life for citizens across Europe and beyond.

Malta has once again surpassed the 50 per cent school participation target set by the EU Commission with more than 80 per cent of local schools participating in this initiative. Moreover, this year Malta has more than doubled the activities held.

Local teachers of all levels and subjects organised various activities with their students. Plugged and unplugged activities for people of all ages made use of a wide range of resources ranging from simple pen and paper to robotic kits celebrating creativity, collaboration and learning through coding.

More than 80 per cent of local schools participated in this initiative

This event was supported by The Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills, Malta eSkills Foundation, Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology, Digital Literacy within the Secretariat for Catholic Education (SFCE), the Foundation for ICT Accessibility, Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Malta Libraries, Digital Education in Malta, and other private entities.

Next year the Code Week will be held from October 10 to 20, 2020. Students and educators wishing to learn how to participate in EU Code Week, access resources for learning and teaching how to code, and find out how to organise an activity may visit the website below.

For the latest news and to interact with other organisers, EU Code Week is also active on Facebook and Twitter.

The authors are officials from the Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills at the Ministry of Education.

http://codeweek.eu/

https://www.facebook.com/codeEU/

https://twitter.com/CodeWeekEU