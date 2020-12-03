Spazju Kreattiv is hosting a new monthly event for local film-makers and audiences. Each month, the centre will showcase three notable short films produced and shot in Malta. The screenings will be followed by a brief fireside chat with each of the directors.

Today’s programme features:

Orrajt (2020), directed by Jeremy Vella, whose protagonist, George, faces the uphill bilingual battle of being both an English and Maltese speaker;

Life Improvised: Crossing Paths (2020), directed by Ivan Malekin, which follows two joggers, Stephen and Gracie, who cross paths daily; and

Mummy’s Boy (2020), directed by Bruce Micallef Eynaud, about a devoted son who interviews a woman for the post of a carer for his elderly and sick mother.

Today’s programme starts at 7pm at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org. For more information on how to submit a short film for consideration, join the Malta Indie Shorts! group on Facebook.