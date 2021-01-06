Each month, Spazju Kreattiv is showing three notable short films that were produced and shot in Malta. The screenings are followed by a chat with the directors.
Tomorrow’s programme features Vanessa Vella’s Punchline (2019). It follows a struggling stand-up comedian who gets her big break from a female talent agent. But when the meeting takes an unwanted turn, she learns that demanding respect means paying a heavy price.
Another short film showing tomorrow, the historical drama The Maltese Fighter (2015) by Arev Manoukian, follows a struggling single father and boxer from Valletta who is forced to join a corrupt underworld as he tries to provide for his only son.
The programme also includes the experimental drama I Lost Myself When I Found You (2019), by Chelsea Muscat. It is about a girl who escapes to her childhood home by the sea in order to process a past relationship that lingers with a strong sense of eeriness.
The screenings will take place at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta tomorrow, January 7, at 7pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.
