Major Dubai developers have found inspiration in Malta and will be constructing a housing project inspired by the island and some of its most striking architectural features.

The developers, Damac Properties, said in a promotional video that Luzzu-inspired boats will float around a lagoon that forms part of the residential project.

A park in the so-called Malta residential hub will be a replica of Valletta's Upper Barrakka Gardens.

The housing project will feature four- and five-bedroom townhouses built with "yellowish stone" inspired by Maltese architecture.

The bigger townhouses cost around €660,000 while the smaller, four-bedroom ones will be sold for around €445,000.

The Malta hub will also be centred around learning, the developers said, and will "combine education with entertainment to create engaging teaching moments".

One of the parks in the residential hub will enable students who are "studying from home to get closer to nature".