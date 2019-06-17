The consolidation of the MIA’s role, stature and relevance with a long-term view are a priority for the Malta Institute of Accountants’ newly appointed president Fabio Axisa.

Mr Axisa, who was appointed as president at the 55th AGM of the MIA, said that in the coming years the strategy of the Institute will be built on five core pillars, namely: ensuring that the MIA is home to all qualified accountants; elevating the quality within the profession and raising standards; working with all stakeholders to enhance the education and qualification process; fostering collegiality and comradeship among accountants; and striving to make the Institute’s voice heard, loud and clear, on issues which are important for the profession but also on national strategic issues.

“We will continue building on the work carried out by subsequent MIA presidents throughout the recent years,” said Mr Axisa.

The new president said that the Institute belongs to all accountants and called for broader representation of those qualified and operating as accountants in the Maltese jurisdiction.

“We want to continue conveying this message in a strong manner; the Institute is not a club solely for the largest firms. But only fully qualified accountants should be considered as and actually call themselves accountants.”

The MIA has a duty to keep raising the quality of accountancy and the president warned that the profession is constantly “under the spotlight”.

“As an Institute we will continue working with the regulator to push higher up the bar, as we need to strive to do the right thing professionally in all circumstances, even if this entails a cost.”

The Institute will continue to strengthen its efforts in the areas of education and qualification processes. The president acknowledges that the quality and quantity of accountants in the marketplace is a fundamental aspect for the profession. At the same time, the MIA will dedicate more time and effort to reinforcing a sense of collegiality and comradeship among accountants.

“In this area we need to function better as one profession,” commented Mr Axisa.

The profession has a big role to play nationally, and the new president said he is committed to continue investing to give the Institute an influential voice on issues of strategic importance.

“We have taken a number of initiatives in this area in the past few years; but the Institute is expected to pursue in and indeed enhance its input and interaction with the relevant stakeholders.”

The Institute welcomed its new Council members, elected on a two-year term: Christian Gravina, Etienne Borg Cardona, Franz R. Wirth, Lucienne Pace Ross, Mark Bugeja, Noel Mizzi and William Spiteri Bailey. These joined Annabel Zammit Pace, Christopher Balzan, David Delicata, Fabio Axisa, Ivan Grixti, Jonathan Dingli, and Shawn Falzon who are serving their term on the Council, ending in mid-2020.