The Malta Interior Design Association (MIDA) has appointed Robert Farrugia as its new President and Martina Salomone as Vice-President.

Farrugia and Salomone are joined on the MIDA board by Maria Mercieca as treasurer, Mohammed Alahmad Arabi and Davina Preca, MIDA’s outgoing president. Outgoing board member Beatrice Migneco was thanked for her work.

Farrugia has a 20-year career track record within the interior design sector.

In his nomination letter, he emphasized community engagement, knowledge-sharing, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships and said MIDA was committed to raising ethics standards within the interior design industry, ensuring transparency and integrity by actively discouraging practices such as back-handed commissions.

MIDa said it aims to enhance the public perception of interior design and further solidify the profession’s standing, by advocating for greater recognition and integration of interior design principles into policies and curricula.

“MIDA remains committed to advancing industry standards, and the board is dedicated to ensuring that the association continues to be a hub for creativity, professional development, and excellence in interior design,” it said in a statement announcing the new board.