Crowds lined up the east shore of the island on Saturday as the Malta International Air Show took off.

Aircraft from ten countries took to the skies to perform an aerial display off St Paul’s Bay and Qawra, hours after a static display at the Safi aviation park.

The highlight of the show is expected to be the world-renowned RAF Red Arrows aerobatic team. 

The two-day show, organised by the Malta Aviation Society, returns after a two-year hiatus and also includes the participation of the Swiss Air Force, which will be participating with F5 fighter jets.

