Crowds lined up the east shore of the island on Saturday as the Malta International Air Show took off.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Aircraft from ten countries took to the skies to perform an aerial display off St Paul’s Bay and Qawra, hours after a static display at the Safi aviation park.

The Red Arrows in action. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Crowds watching the show across the coast. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The highlight of the show is expected to be the world-renowned RAF Red Arrows aerobatic team.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The two-day show, organised by the Malta Aviation Society, returns after a two-year hiatus and also includes the participation of the Swiss Air Force, which will be participating with F5 fighter jets.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli