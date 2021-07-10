Every year, the Malta International Arts Festival collaborates with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra to present an innovative programme of 20th-century and contemporary works.

This year’s concert, being held under the baton of Czech conductor Pavel Šnajdr, features a tour de force performance of masterworks: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta by Béla Bartók, Concerto in D for String Orchestra by Igor Stravinsky, and Ricordanza per Archi by Wojciech Kila.

The concert is taking place today at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta at 8.30pm.

Tomorrow, the internationally-praised Barcelona Guitar Trio will bring together its Spanish and flamenco guitars to pay tribute to Paco de Lucía, the legendary Spanish flamenco guitarist, composer and record producer.

The show, featuring Manuel González, Xavier Coll, and Luis Robisco, has entranced thousands of people from all across the globe.

This is partly due to the trio’s virtuosity and humour, but also thanks to the beautiful, flamenco-driven compositions they perform, which include numbers by Manuel de Falla, Federico García Lorca, Isaac Albéniz, Chick Corea and de Lucía.

The trio will perform tomorrow at Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 8pm.

For tickets, log on to www.festivals.mt/miaf.