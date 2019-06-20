This year’s highly anticipated Malta International Arts Festival (MIAF), produced by Festivals Malta, which ended on July 14, was a festival that many believe will go down in history as one of the most innovative and yet accessible editions of this annual cultural event.

With events taking place in a diverse array of locations – from Ħaġar Qim and Valletta’s Pjazza Teatru Rjal to the purpose-built stage down at Il-Fossa in Valletta and the Fernandes sailing vessel – there was no shortage of dynamic and exciting places to discover the arts.

The programme was the culmination of some innovative concepts and ideas from the festival’s new artistic director, Ruben Zahra. He professes extreme satisfaction of the outcome, especially that his vision was so warmly embraced by audiences from all walks of life, whether ardent culture lovers or not.

“Harbour Odyssey – a sunset tour-performance of the Grand Harbour – was a big hit with the audience, which was equally split between tourists and locals. The three shows sold out in a matter of days,” he says.

The festival is not just a showcase of events. MIAF presents stories and narratives

Zahra was equally enthusiastic about the ‘floating stage’ programme, which saw a number of events unfold in seven localities along Malta’s coastline.

Harbour Odyssey. Photo: Joseph Agius Attard

The events included free performances on the front deck of the Fernandes, while the public enjoyed it from the shore.

These shows earned positive feedback on every level, from local councils to the promenade audiences themselves. “This certainly offered its logistical challenges for me and my team, but the response made it all worthwhile,” says Zahra.

The two events at Ħaġar Qim superseded everyone’s expectations for the vibrant contract between contemporary performing arts and the stunning visual impact of the temple. Ħaġar Qim served as a dynamic backdrop to two sold-out performances of Temple Percussion and Ancient Voices.

“The festival is not just a showcase of events. MIAF presents stories and narratives. It is an opportunity for the audience to experience artistic excellence in the unique setting of a Neolithic temple,” explains Zahra.

These events were accompanied by a colourful repertoire of music, dance and theatrical performances – from a distinctive take on Flamenco dance to a holographic theatre piece and a children’s performance inspired by the exciting life of Italian composer Luciano Berio. Then, the closing event and highlight of the festival was Aquasonic – a contemporary, ground-breaking yet completely accessible show that featured musicians and singers performing under water and that truly captivated its audience.

Zahra is also very pleased that the MIAF was also an opportunity to connect local artists with international talent. This was most evident in the M.A.D. Music & Dance project, featuring Israeli choreographer Gil Kerer who was here on a residency programme to work with six local dancers. Similarly, Ancient Voices saw the collaboration between local dancer Diane Portelli (Moveo Dance Company) and Scottish musician John Kenny.