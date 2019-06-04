Today
A double-bill programme featuring a percussion trio and string quartets by Maltese composers accompanied by circus arts, set on a Turkish gulet (sailing vessel) acting as a floating stage takes place at Ta’ Liesse, Barriera Wharf, Valletta, at 9.30pm.
The event is free.
Tomorrow
In collaboration with Heritage Malta and co-organised by the China Cultural Centre, Chinese percussionist Beibei Wang delivers a virtuoso recital of contemporary works, including music by Psathas, Tan Dun, Xenakis, Séjourné and more, at Ħagar Qim Temples, Qrendi, at 9pm.
For tickets, visit www.kultura.mt
