The 14th edition of the Malta International Arts Festival is opening on Friday evening, offering a wide variety of events across all branches of performance arts.

Genre-defying percussionist Beibei Wang will be performing at Ħagar Qim.

Since his appointment over a year ago, artistic director Ruben Zahra and his team have been working towards realising his vision − a vision that encompasses innovation not only in the eclectic choice of events that make up the MIAF’s programme but also in the venues where they will be performed.

Moreover, the extensive dramatis personae will feature a who’s who of Maltese talent combined with a list of international performers – all acclaimed in their respective fields and oftentimes performing together.

Finally, accessibility to different audiences was also a vital component of Mr Zahra’s vision, with some of the performances actually going to the audience – and not vice versa.

In selecting the venues that would host the various events, Mr Zahra was adamant that he wanted to offer audiences an experience away from an ordinary theatre environment. In his own words, “only in Malta can audiences experience artistic excellence in a Neolithic temple or on the Mediterranean Sea”.

Flamenco dancer Israel Galvan. Photo: Luis Castilla Fotografia

The prehistoric site of Ħaġar Qim will, in fact, provide the backdrop to two events – a music-dance performance titled Guthan Aosda (Ancient Voices), and Temple Percussion, featuring world-renowned and genre-defying percussionist BeiBei Wang. Beibei has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the classical music world, receiving international praise for her projects.

Mr Zahra is also exploiting the Mediterranean Sea, using it not only as a backdrop for a number of performances – with the festival’s main stage being set up on Boat Street (Il-Fossa) in Valletta – but also by using a Turkish gulet, the Fernandes, as a floating stage.

Harbour Odyssey will take audiences on a unique sunset tour-performance across the Grand Harbour accompanied by musicians and actors. The gulet will also sail to audiences in Valletta, Kalkara, Senglea, Sliema, St Julian’s, Marsascala and Marsaxlokk with a series of music and dance double-bill performances that will take place on board with audiences watching from portside.

In striving for innovation, Mr Zahra has secured a number of award-winning performances that should attract audiences of all ages. AquaSonic will see a quintet of musicians performing underwater.

Then, in BerBerio, children will be taken on a musical journey through the world of Italian composer Luciano Berio. Toujours et Pres de Moi will present a holographic puppet opera – a visually-haunting work that tells a touching, fractured tale of absence and regret.

Aquasonic will see a quintet of musicians performing underwater. Photo: Charlotta de Miranda

Another common thread running through the programme is Mr Zahra’s desire to connect local artists with international talent. The MPO will be working under the baton of acclaimed conductors Darrell Ang and Pavel Snajdr; while a number of Maltese composers, musicians and choreographers will also have their works showcased across the repertory of events. The Malta Youth Orchestra will be performing with their more experienced counterparts.

Finally, national dance company ŻfinMalta will present a piece with two award-winning choreographers, Jacopo Godani and Jorge Crecis. And acclaimed Flamenco dancer Israel Galvan will not only offer a performance based on his reinvention of the genre but will also be conducting a workshop aimed at young dancers. This workshop forms part of an intensive week of dance-based classes and other workshops for child performers.

BerBerio is a musical journey through the world of Italian composer Luciano Berio. Photo: Dries Segers Wouter Van Looy