Malta international James Brown scored his first-ever goal for St Johnstone when he put his Scottish Premier League side ahead in a stunning 2-1 win over Rangers on Sunday.

The clock marked 40 minutes when Brown took the ball on the edge of the area and let fly a thunderous drive that flew into the top corner of the net to the delight of the home fans.

For Brown this was a momentous occasion as while it put the Saints ahead it also marked his first goal for the club.

The goal came at a very crucial time for Brown as the wing back is hopeful to be named in Malta’s squad for this month’s friendly double header against Ireland and Greece.

