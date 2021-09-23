Maltese forward Ylenia Carabott will resume her career in English football as she is set to sign for Keynsham Town LFC.

Keynsham Town LFC is a third-tier team which plays in the Women’s National League – Premier Division, which includes notable teams like Southampton and Portsmouth.

Carabott has been recovering from a long-term injury that sidelined her for the past eight months, forcing her to miss the final part of the Belgian top-flight with RCSC Charleroi and several international appointments with the Malta women’s national team.

