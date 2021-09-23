Maltese forward Ylenia Carabott will resume her career in English football as she is set to sign for Keynsham Town LFC.
Keynsham Town LFC is a third-tier team which plays in the Women’s National League – Premier Division, which includes notable teams like Southampton and Portsmouth.
Carabott has been recovering from a long-term injury that sidelined her for the past eight months, forcing her to miss the final part of the Belgian top-flight with RCSC Charleroi and several international appointments with the Malta women’s national team.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us