Malta’s old capital city Mdina is hosting the 5th edition of the Malta International Food Festival until Sunday 21 July 2019.

The Malta International Food Festival features food from all around the world in a celebration of local and international culinary traditions, dining culture, innovation and artistry.

Over the recent years the festival attracted over 100,000 patrons. An estimated 33,000 people attended the 2018 edition, with its popularity increasing year after year among tourists and locals.



How it works

Attendees must buy tokens to redeem in exchange of food and drink, including a variety of wine.

Apart from eating freshly-prepared food, live cooking shows and spectacles will complement the food areas. Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover a variety of food and drink companies and products, with stalls and tasting events.

Patrons will be entertained with live performances on three different stages, with specific activities for children.

The festival will run daily between 6pm and midnight, every day until Sunday.

The Malta International Food Festival is sponsored by the Malta Tourism Authority, The Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business, The Convenience Shop, Wasteserv, Ministry for Health.