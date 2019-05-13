Malta international Luke Gambin has agreed a move to Colchester United after his former club Luton Town did not renew his contract.

Gambin, 26 years, was out on loan at Crawley Town last season with whom he played 29 games, scoring three goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

Previously, he was part of the Luton Town team that secured promotion to League One after finishing second in League Two while he also played for Barnet with whom he made his debut in 2012 and went on to play over 100 games.

Gambin has represented Malta 17 times, most recently facing Sweden and Romania in the previous couple of Euro 2020 qualifiers appointment.

Colchester play in England's League Two and finished 8th in the 24-team league last season.