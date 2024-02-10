Malta international winger Jodi Jones caught the headlines in the English League Two on Friday night when he set a new record for assists in a single season with his club Notts County.

Jones was named in the starting formation as Notts County hosted Gillingham in a League Two clash on Friday night, which the latter won 3-1.

The Malta international has been in great form for Notts County and in fact, on Friday he was named as the League Two Player of the Month.

The Malta international was instrumental for his club during January’s commitments with Jones recording six assists, equalling England’s fourth-tier record of 16.

