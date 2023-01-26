Jodi Felice Jones will continue the second part of the 2022/2023 season at Notts County after agreeing a loan move until the end of the campaign.

Jones, 25, has struggled to breakthrough into Oxford United’s starting formation and will be hoping to have more playing minutes at Notts County, in the National League.

Notts County are currently second in the National League, on 62 points as they trail leaders Wrexham by three.

