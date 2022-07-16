Luke Gambin’s spell in Maltese football has lasted just one season as he makes his return to England where he has put pen to paper on a deal with Sutton United.

Gambin, who was not part of Ħamrun Spartans’ games in the UEFA Europa Conference League, was on the look out for a new club back in England ahead of the new season.

Most recently, the 29-year-old was featuring as a trialist for Sutton with whom he will also play on Saturday afternoon when they face Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly.