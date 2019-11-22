The sixth edition of the Malta International Organ Festival opens tonight with the concert titled Pomp & Splendour, featuring Italian organist Marco D’Avola and the Organ & Fanfare Brass Ensemble from Teatro Bellini of Catania, under the direction of conductor Simone Valeri. The concert will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow, an organ and alphorn concert will be held at St Mary Magdalene church, Valletta, at 7.30pm. It will feature Italian musicians Fran­cesco di Lernia on organ and Carlo Torlontano on the alphorn, an instrument commonly used by Alpine mountain dwellers as a traditional communicative method.

On Sunday, there will be a performance of J.S. Bach’s Cantata Ich Habe Genug BWV 82 by Italian organist and conductor Stefano Molardi and Maltese baritone Joseph Lia at St Mary’s parish church, Gudja.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com.