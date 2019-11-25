The sixth edition of the Malta International Organ Festival continues today with a Solo Organ Concert performed by Italian organist Mario Ciferri at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church in St Julian’s at 7.15pm.

Tomorrow, Pavel Kohut from the Czech Republic will give another Solo Organ Concert at the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 7pm.

On Wednesday, German organist Arno Hartmann will present a recital featuring music by the Bach family in another Solo Organ Concert at St Julian’s parish church at 7.15pm.

Entrances to these concerts is free. For more information, visit www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com. More concerts will be announced during the week.