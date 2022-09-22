Malta international Rachel Cuschieri has become the latest member of Common Goal by committing 1% of her salary to support community organisations working with young people in situations of violence and conflict around the world.

Cuschieri, who is the first Maltese player to join Common Goal, has joined more than 200 professional players and managers who have pledged a percentage of their salaries to support football-focused charities.

Among the notable figures in this movement are Roma’s Paolo Dybala, Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool’s coach, Alex Morgan (two-time World Cup winner) and 2018 UEFA Player of the Year Pernille Harder.

