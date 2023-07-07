Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma has completed his move to French side Stade Reims, the Ligue 1 side said in a statement.

The Times of Malta had reported last month that the Malta midfielder had attracted interest from Ligue 1 sides Stade Rennes and Stade Reims.

However, when contacted by the Times of Malta, the former Royal Saint-Gilloise midfielder had confirmed that a move to Stade Reims was a possibility.

In fact, negotiations between the French side and Union Saint Gilloise were held in the past weeks before an agreement was finally reached for the player to make a return to French football where he will play in one of the biggest championships on the continent.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

