Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma admitted to the Times of Malta that he would love to return to France to play club football next season, and admitted a move to Stade Reims is a possibility.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who still has one year left on his contract with Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, was last week linked with a move to back to France, the country where he started his football career.
In fact, Eurosport journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin first reported that Teuma was expected to move to Stade Rennes.
Then a day later he said that Stade Reims had entered the race to sign the player.
“Reims is also interested in Teddy Teuma,” Collet Gaudin tweeted.
