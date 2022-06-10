Floriana have announced that promising player Mattia Veselji has extended his contract with the Greens until 2025.

"A new contract extension has been signed with 20-year-old attacker Mattia Veselji to prolong his stay at Floriana Football Club by three other seasons," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"One of the protagonists of the FA Trophy success last month, Veselji is undoubtedly among the best talents of Maltese football, as confirmed through his recent debut with the Senior National Team and his impressive performances with U21 National Team.

"Signing this agreement with such a key element for the Boys in Green is a further proof of the Club’s strategy towards the consolidation of a quality Senior Squad with ambitious targets for the months and years to come."

