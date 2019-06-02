The first edition of the Malta International Wine Festival will be held this weekend at Dock 1, Cospicua, starting today from 6pm to midnight.

The event is being promoted as Malta’s first exclusive international wine festival aimed at showcasing wines from Malta and around the world.

Visitors will be able to learn about the art of wine making, sample some of over 100 international wines, meet notable wine makers and enjoy gastronomy and live music in a breathtaking setting.

Professional sommeliers will deliver short talks about wines in a designated area. Whether visitors are wine lovers or intrigued beginners or seasoned winemaking experts, winery representatives look forward to pair their useful knowledge with exquisite samples of their art.

There will also be an on-site liquor store where visitors will be able to buy by the bottle wines that tickle their taste buds.

The Malta International Wine Festival will be held on Friday, Saturday and on Sunday from 6pm to midnight at Dock 1, Cospicua. The public transport service will operate on special routes to and from the venue and the Valletta ferry will operate continuously between Valletta and Cospicua. Medasia Cabs will offer discounts to and from the event every evening.