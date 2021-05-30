Malta international Kurt Xuereb has started this summer’s transfers after joining Starlites BC from Depiro BC on Sunday, a move which was confirmed by the club.

The 23-year old guard was part of the Malta team which won gold in San Marino during the 2018 Small Countries of Europe Games and was also a member of the first-ever 3×3 National team in 2019 where together with Matthew Gouder and Nathan Xuereb, the Malta side placed 35th.

